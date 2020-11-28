Painted Tree Marketplace in Sugar Land features nearly 200 vendors on Small Business Saturday

SUGAR LAND, Texas – This year, the COVID-19 pandemic did not stop people from supporting Small Business Saturday. The Painted Tree Marketplace, located on Southwest Freeway in Sugar Land, showcases almost 200 small business vendors.

The manager says it’s been a big help to businesses during the pandemic. On Saturday, the business was booming at the Painted Tree Marketplace.

Customer Ruth Weaver says she loves supporting small businesses.

“It’s like a big nutcracker market all year round,” she said.

Inside the store, you will find everything from soaps, candles, jewelry, furniture, clothes and handmade items.

Ben and Grant Mize are vendors that sell unique items.

“My company is Soshen. I make all-natural products such as soaps, scents and chapsticks. I donate 20% of my profits to Texas Children’s Hospital,” Ben Mize said.

“My business is the Sweetwater Candle Company and I make all-natural soy candles. I donate 20% of my profits to Freedom Service Dogs of America,” Grant Mize said.

Nicole Flores is the store manager at the Painted Tree Marketplace and she owns the Sassy Gal Boutique. She says several stores came to the Painted Tree because the pandemic was taking a toll on their business.

“We have several that were worried about it or trying to make money and thought they were going to have to close down,” she said.

For Sonya O’Brien, Small Business Saturday is important. She owns Holding Hands Designs and sells handmade items from women, who live in Kenya.

“Just launched during the pandemic with has been exciting, but at the same time very daunting,” she said.

It’s a different story for Debra Jambor. She owns Debra Passion Boutique.

“Wow, we are mostly online. So we don’t have that issue with the pandemic because people have been shopping quite a bit,” she said.

People say they get one-on-one service with a different twist when they shop local.

“They care about this whereas in Walmart it’s the same ole same ole,” Weaver said.

The Painted Tree Marketplace is open from 10 a.m. -8 p.m. every day. For more information, click here.