Moody Gardens’ Festival of Lights in Galveston canceled for Saturday night

HOUSTON – Due to inclement weather, Moody Gardens Attractions in Galveston will close Saturday at 4 p.m. The Festival of Lights and all other attractions are canceled for Saturday night.

Tickets may be used any other remaining night through January 2 without any updated reservation, according to Moody Gardens.

Moody Gardens is expected to reopen Sunday, weather permitting, including opening at noon on Christmas Day.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, but we want to make sure our guests have the best and safest experience possible,” the company said in a press release.

Customers will any questions or concerns are asked to call 409-744-4673.