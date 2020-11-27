Houston Zoo Lights canceled Friday due to possible heavy rainstorms

Due to the heavy rainstorms expected throughout Friday, the Houston Zoo has canceled TXU Energy Presents Zoo Lights.

A spokesperson from the zoo said guests who purchased tickets for Friday’s event can visit on another date. Ticket holders can check their email for details.

“The safety of zoo staff, guests and animals is the zoo’s top priority,” Houston Zoo said. “The animals have safe and secure barns and night houses that have been constructed to weather storms like this one.”

The zoo will update guests on its plans to reopen.