Father, daughter meet for the first time after 50 years

HOUSTON – An emotional reunion for one Tomball father and his daughter who were separated at her birth. Fifth years later, they reunited and embraced for the first time at Hobby Airport on Friday.

Greg Winski said he was 19 years old when he had his daughter but did not have the resources then to give her the life she deserved. She was adopted. They never knew each other.

Winski’s daughter Kerri Beggs said at 19-years-old, she began a quest to find her biological father. Despite challenges she never stopped. Finally, in July, she had her friend call Greg Winski. He confirmed that he was Beggs’ father.

The two kept in touch online and planned to meet. Beggs who lives in Tuscon took a flight to Hobby Airport Friday, a flight that was delayed. However, Winski did not mind the wait.

At around 9:15 p.m., Winski and his daughter spotted each other at baggage claim. For the first time after a lifetime of missing each other, the father-daughter embraced each other.

Fifth years later, Greg Winski and Kerri Beggs reunited and embraced for the first time at Hobby Airport on Friday. (KPRC)

“[It means] everything. I waited for 50 years, and I started looking when I was 19. For the last four months, I’ve been looking forward to this day,” Beggs said.

“She’s my little girl. She’s just a beautiful image of myself and my mother. She’s the perfect specimen of a woman. She’s a great mother. She’s great...You’re not a grandmother are you?” Winski said.

“Oh, no! Not yet! Hopefully someday. Not right now,” Beggs laughed.

“Hopefully someday,” Winski laughed. “But my heart is going crazy right now!”

”So is mine. So is mine!” Beggs said hugging her father.

Beggs brought a whole bag of albums, and they said they both have a lot of catching up to do these next 10 days.