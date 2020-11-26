59ºF

1 dead, 1 injured in train crash in Channelview, HCSO says

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

An Amtrak train crashed into a vehicle on Wednesday in Channelview, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
CHANNELVIEW, Texas – An Amtrak train crashed into an SUV on Wednesday in Channelview, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported after 5 p.m. at Sheldon Road and Highway 90.

According to deputies, the railroad arms were activated and there were two cars stopped at the crossing. The SUV went around the waiting cars and the approaching passenger train struck the vehicle.

The passenger in the SUV was ejected and died at the scene. While the driver was taken to the hospital via Life Flight, deputies said.

The driver’s condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

