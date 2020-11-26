1 dead, 1 injured in train crash in Channelview, HCSO says

CHANNELVIEW, Texas – An Amtrak train crashed into an SUV on Wednesday in Channelview, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported after 5 p.m. at Sheldon Road and Highway 90.

According to deputies, the railroad arms were activated and there were two cars stopped at the crossing. The SUV went around the waiting cars and the approaching passenger train struck the vehicle.

The passenger in the SUV was ejected and died at the scene. While the driver was taken to the hospital via Life Flight, deputies said.

The driver’s condition is unknown at this time.

Preliminary info: the RR arms were activated. There were two cars stopped at the crossing, a 3rd car went around the waiting cars and the activated RR arms, the approaching passenger train struck the car. The passenger was ejected & confirmed deceased at the scene. #HouNews https://t.co/wdBIsYdAh2 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 26, 2020

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.