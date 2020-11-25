Texas State football player shot, killed in San Marcos, police say

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A Texas State Football player was shot and killed Tuesday night at an apartment complex in San Marcos, according to reports.

Two people were charged with capital murder for the shooting death of Khambrail Winters, 20.

Police said Enslisa Briana Blackman, 20, and Michael Tyreek Ifeana, 20, are accused of shooting Winters at The Lodge Apartments located at 1975 Aquarena Springs Drive. Police said the three were at the complex to buy drugs.

Witnesses told investigators that the drug deal was a set up where Blackman met Winters and Ifeana to buy marijuana, according to reports.

Police said Winters was shot in the chest during the drug deal and died at the scene. Police said responding officers found Winters’ body around 9:13 p.m. and tried to perform life-saving efforts.

Winters’ ties to Houston

Winters was also a Houston native. He played football for Alief Taylor High School, where he was named a “true Alief legend.”

The high school football team posted the following on Twitter:

“The Alief Taylor Football program is deeply saddened by the passing of our former DB and TX State DB Khambrail Winters. We will remember his extraordinary athletic abilities, but most importantly we will remember his kind heart and easygoing personality. A true Alief Legend. RIP.”

The Houstonian was currently a sophomore defensive back for Texas State and was named as an honorable mention All-Sun Belt Conference in 2019.

Texas State head football coach Jake Spavital released the following statement to KXAN News:

Our Texas State University football team is deeply saddened by the death of our team member, and friend, Khambrail Winters.

I met with the players this morning to share the news. We will stand together as a team and support one another during this difficult time. Our thoughts and condolences are with Khambrail’s family and loved ones.

His death is part of an ongoing San Marcos Police Department investigation into an incident that occurred off-campus last night. We are waiting for more details to be released before we can comment further.

The coaches and I are meeting with the team to discuss how we will proceed for the rest of the week.

The shooting is still under investigation.