Man and mother of 3 fatally shot in SW Houston; gunman on the run: Police

HOUSTON – Police are investigating after they said a man and a mother of three were shot to death in southwest Houston Monday.

Officers said the shooting happened on Meadowglen Lane in the Westchase area around 11:30 p.m.

According to investigators, one neighbor said he heard 11 shots and someone screaming. Detectives said a man and woman were shot several times and their bodies were found by a dumpster.

Police said they are working to find the suspects involved in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.