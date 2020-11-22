Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in drainage ditch in Chambers County, deputies say

CHAMBRS COUNTY, Texas – The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in an ongoing murder investigation.

On Saturday, Nov.14, at approximately 2:23 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of Hankamer Loop Road in Chambers County in reference to a report of a body in the area.

On arrival, deputies located the body of a woman, later identified as that of Dayton, TX resident Angela McGirr, 46, in a drainage ditch.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide due to the suspicious circumstances and the manner of death, according to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe that the location where the body was found is a secondary crime scene and not the location where the homicide took place.

There is a possibility the homicide occurred outside of Chambers County and the body was transported and left in the jurisdiction, investigators said in a release from the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Paul Vest with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 267-2500 or Crime Stoppers at (844) 860-8477.