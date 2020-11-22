Alvin Junior High Principal Leroy Castro dies

HOUSTON – Alvin Junior High School Principal Leroy Castro died Friday afternoon, according to the district. Castro was a long-time employee who worked for Alvin Independent School District for 14 years.

“We respect the family’s privacy during this time of loss as we continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers,” the district said in a statement. “We appreciate your understanding as our Alvin ISD family grieves with his family.”

In a letter to welcome Alvin Junior High School community to the 2020-2021 school year, Castro wrote that he enjoyed working with junior high school students:

“This is an important and critical time of transition-moving from the elementary school experience and preparing for the bigger challenges that await them in high school and beyond. What happens during these few short years will have a lasting impact on their development and growth. Together we will celebrate accomplishments, overcome obstacles, and achieve the goal of ensuring all students are high-school ready.