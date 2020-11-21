Former teacher to serve 20 years after pleading guilty to child sexual assault in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A former teacher and tutor will spend 20 years behind bars as part of a plea deal in a child sex assault case out of Montgomery County.

Leticia Lowery, 40, pled guilty on Tuesday to second-degree sexual assault of a child and first-degree sexual performance by a child, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

“It prevented the children involved that she victimized and sexually assaulted from having to testify and I think that’s a win all day,” said Asst. District Attorney Laura Bond.

Court records said Lowery had sex with a 14-year-old boy in her home last November. Separately, she was also accused of telling a 13-year-old girl to perform a sex act on the boy while she watched, according to the complaint documents.

In addition, prosecutors said Lowery was out on bond from Harris County for a charge of online solicitation of a minor boy, who was 15, when she was arrested in Montgomery County in November of 2019.

“I think oftentimes when people hear about offenses that are committed by a female against a male child, people tend to minimize it but the effect on the child is still the same,” Bond said.

The defendant met the two victims in the Montgomery County case through personal relationships, Bond said.

“Her taking responsibility and pleading to 20 years in prison is a statement on the fact that she knew what Montgomery County and the community and jurors would’ve sentenced her to,” Bond said.

Lowery has been in jail in Montgomery County since her arrest there and the Harris County case is still pending, Bond said.