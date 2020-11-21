Driver killed, 3 HPD officers injured in crash in northeast Houston

HOUSTON – A fatal crash occurred Saturday afternoon between Houston Police Department officers and a male driver in northeast Houston, according to officials. The male driver was killed while three HPD officers were injured.

The crash happened at 3:35 p.m. at 7300 Ley Road.

Houston police commanders and PIO are en route to the scene.

The three officers were taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.