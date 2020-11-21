Ask 2: What do I do if I need food but don’t have a car to visit food distribution sites?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The Houston Food Bank is partnering up with a disaster response non-profit to make food deliveries to those who are unable to visit food distribution sites in the Houston area.

“It’s critical to us that people have the access to the food resources that they need,” said Regi Young, chief strategy officer for the Houston Food Bank.

The CrowdSource Rescue volunteers are responsible for picking the food up at the Houston Food Bank and making non-contact deliveries where they are needed.

“Many of our senior citizens just can’t get out, many are people that are working one or two jobs they still the help and many are disabled. It’s a hard time for everyone,” said volunteer Jennifer Lewis.

Ms. Ethel Cannon had several bags delivered to her front door on Friday. She told KPRC 2 she works every day and has no means of transportation and was unable to go pick up food for herself.

“I couldn’t make it, we couldn’t live,” Cannon said.

If you’re in need of help, the Houston Food Bank asks you to visit their website at HoustonFoodBank.org.

To volunteer to deliver food, you can visit Crowdsourcerescue.com.

