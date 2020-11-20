’No one should go hungry:’ Richmond man works to feed 300 families in need this Thanksgiving

RICHMOND, Texas – Quincy Collins’ quest to quell hunger came early.

“As a kid, my grandparents would make beef stew for people who were living under the Uvalde expressway near the downtown area,” Collins said.

That experience became food for thought. It was the inspiration behind Families Helping Families Houston, an organization Collins founded seven years ago with a goal of ending hunger, especially during a week meant to give thanks.

That’s what Collins does -- feeds 300 families the week of Thanksgiving.

“Three hundred families will receive a week’s worth of groceries,” Collins said. “That’s breakfast, lunch, and dinner, plus Thanksgiving dinner on that day.”

Families Helping Families will hold its annual Thanksgiving week food drive on Saturday at the Smart Financial Center in Sugar Land. This year’s drive will be different -- socially distanced and outside in the parking lot, with volunteers stationed at various points to fill trunks with food.

Collins is raising money on GoFundMe to help purchase tens of thousands of pounds of food.

“The cost to sponsor a family is $150,” Collins said. “So, our goal is $45,000, in order to make sure we take care of all of the families that are on our list.”

Along with financial donations, Collins needs volunteers. Moreover, families looking to register to receive food have until Friday to do so. Information for both can be found at Families Helping Families Houston’s website.

“We need the community’s help to get us there,” Collins said.

“No one should go hungry during Thanksgiving and to be honest, no one should go hungry at all,” he added.