Investigators seeking more victims after Richmond hair salon employee accused of sexually abusing a child

RICHMOND, Texas – The Richmond Police Department and Fort Bend County District Attorneys’ office is asking parents to sit down with their children to find out if they were ever victims of child abuse. This comes after a Richmond hair salon employee was arrested and charged with three counts of indecency with a child.

The employee was identified as 61-year old Sergio David Chavarria. According to investigators, Chavarria worked at Express Cuts in Richmond for about a decade.

“It was an outcry made by a child and then we ended up doing a forensic interview,” said Richmond police detective Andrew Runge.

Chavarria is also a registered sex offender and has been charged with two counts of violating his sex offender registration requirements.

Fort Bend County Assistant District Attorney Craig Priesmeyer said that because of the allegations and evidence in the case they believe there could be more victims.

“Parents if you have children who have either gone to Express Cuts or have been around Sergio David Chavarria, we’re asking you have conversations with your kids about those experiences,” Priesmeyer said.

Anyone with information about Chavarria is encouraged to contact Detective Andrew Runge from the Richmond Police Department at (281) 342-2849 or email him at arunge@richmondtx.gov.

Chavarria is being held at the Fort Bend County jail on a $320,000 bond.