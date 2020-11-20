City of Houston launches virtual Native American museum

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the celebratory launch of Houston’s first virtual Native American Indian Museum and Cultural Center.

The project was funded by a $10,000 grant from the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs.

”Earlier this year, City Council voted to recognize the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day,” Turner said in a written statement. “Houstonians can now celebrate Native American Heritage Month by learning about indigenous histories through the Southern Plains Museum and Cultural Center. With the coronavirus pandemic still spreading in our community, this virtual experience will allow families to learn about indigenous peoples from the comfort and safety of their own home.”

The Houston area is home to about 68,000 Native Americans from all nations, according to the 2010 Census.

Visitors can learn about indigenous nations through renderings of art, artifacts and videos of public ceremonies as they traverse the virtual space.

To access the virtual cultural center, click here.

Learn more about the Southern Apache Museum at apachemuseum.org.