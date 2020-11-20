Ask 2: Why do they keep closing 59 between Gessner and Fondren?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Why do they keep closing 59 between Gessner and Fondren?

Answer: Terrence lives on the Southwest part of town and wanted to know why the Southwest Freeway keeps getting shut down for construction on the weekends. I spoke to the Department of Transportation and they said, the construction taking place between Gessner and Fondren is not part of the interchange project with the West Loop. It’s separate. Crews are performing maintenance roadwork on that stretch of highway.