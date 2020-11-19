You can do it! Virtual handyman can help with home improvement projects

HOUSTON – Many of us have gotten braver when it comes to trying home improvement projects, but there are some things you just need professional help to get done. There is now a new way to get help with projects - the virtual way.

Why pay hundreds of dollars when you can just have an expert tell you how to do it? That’s the idea behind the fixer.com website.

From an annoying problem like a shower head that keeps falling off, the last thing you want to do is pay a plumber hundreds of dollars to come out and fix it.

“The fixer.com is a place where you can go and get virtual handyman updates so you can fix things that are broken in your home,” explains Mike Evans, Founder, CEO of Fixer.com.

From common plumbing issues to hanging things on the wall, the experts at FIXER use video chat to walk you through fixing your problem.

Fixer.com sent us a few examples of how the service works. For one, a customer needed help replacing curtain rods. One rod had just two brackets and the other had three. The fixer.com expert gave advice on how to tell if the two bracket rod could hold the curtains she bought. Then, he walked her through removing and adding the new one.

“It’s really helpful to have someone who is an expert and who has been doing this for years and years and talk you through how to do things,” said Evans.

How does fixer.com work?

Using the website is very user friendly. Fixer.com is free for the first five minutes, then it’s $15 for every 15 minutes after that.

“But usually that 15-minute time slot is all it takes to just get somebody started,” said Evans.

Sometimes people want the expert to stay with them while they do the project. Other times, the explanation is enough and the person completes the job alone.

For another look at how the process works, the fixer.com expert walked one homeowner into how to fix a loose shower nozzle.

“If you can do most jobs that a plumber would be able to do for 15 bucks and not have anybody come into your home,” said Evans.

Evans says some of their calls are from people who tried an online video to fix their problem - only to make it worse.

“It’s a lot easier than going and trying to find the right video on youtube - because we can see what the customer can see and we can hear what the customer can hear and we are able to help.”

Founders of the website say most people actually can do more than they think.

“Turns out with a coach and a screwdriver, you can get about 80% of things done in your home if you need to,” added Evans.

Of course, there are some things you just shouldn’t try to do at home - like certain electrical projects. But fixer.com experts will let you know right off the bat if they can help you.