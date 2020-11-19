Galveston’s Dickens on the Strand events canceled due to coronavirus concerns

GALVESTON, Texas – Galveston Historical Foundation’s Board of Directors voted to cancel the 2020 Dickens on the Squares event, scheduled for December 4 and 5 in downtown Galveston, due to the coronavirus.

The event was previously modified to Dickens on the Squares. The event was to be held at five separate locations throughout Galveston to address coronavirus concerns, but ultimately, organizers canceled the event.

The board cited the increase in local, regional, and state numbers relating to COVID-19. Associated special events are also canceled, according to a news release about the announcement.

Dickens on the Strand is more than 46 years old. The event is the largest fundraiser for the organization. The event is expected to return to its traditional festival layout and schedule Dec. 3-5, 2021. Ticket holders will be contacted with refund information, the news release said.

“The decision of the board and staff simply skips a year in our long history of producing this world-renowned festival. Each December, Dickens celebrates our Victorian heritage on the island and salutes one the great Christmas stories of the English language,” Dwayne Jones, Galveston Historical Foundation’s Executive Director, said via a statement on the Galveston Historical Foundation website. “We promise to be back next year with a fresh perspective on our holiday tradition and a healthy event for all.”