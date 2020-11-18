Zoom gets rid of 40-minute limit just in time for Thanksgiving

It appears that Zoom has heard the requests of several customers this holiday season as Thanksgiving will more than likely look a little different for some.

As a thank-you to customers, the video conference platform will lift its 40-minute limit for all meetings globally from midnight Eastern Time on Nov. 26 through 6 a.m. Eastern Time on Nov. 27.

Now, your family gatherings don’t get cut short.

