Zoom gets rid of 40-minute limit just in time for Thanksgiving

Spend more time with your friends and family virtually this holiday season without a time limit

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Asha and Jake Junot finalized the adoption of their son Wednesday during a Zoom call.
It appears that Zoom has heard the requests of several customers this holiday season as Thanksgiving will more than likely look a little different for some.

As a thank-you to customers, the video conference platform will lift its 40-minute limit for all meetings globally from midnight Eastern Time on Nov. 26 through 6 a.m. Eastern Time on Nov. 27.

Now, your family gatherings don’t get cut short.

Are you planning to hold a Zoom conference on Thanksgiving? Let us know in the comments.

