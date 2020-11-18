Wharton ISD switches back to remote learning after uptick in COVID-19 cases

WHARTON, Texas – Officials at the Wharton Independent School District announced that all its campuses will transition to remote learning after seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases in students and staff.

Superintendent Michael O’Guin Sr. sent out a letter to parents about the changes on Tuesday.

The district said it is taking all precautions and measures in efforts to prioritize the health and safety of its students and staff. The change in remote learning began at 4 p.m. Tuesday and will continue until Nov. 29.

Face-to-face learning and remote learning will resume Nov. 30.

District officials said all daily extracurricular activities are allowed to continue as planned with practices as long as the district’s protocols are being followed.