Fort Bend County launches childcare initiative to help local families

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – Fort Bend County has launched a childcare initiative to help local families.

Fort Bend County Judge K.P. George said that childcare has been an ongoing challenge that many families are facing in the midst of a pandemic. He said that a child care task force was formed in the county several months ago and tasked with the job to come up with solutions to help families facing this challenge.

On Wednesday morning, the county announced a new partnership with the YMCA, Boys and Girls Clubs of America and other private licensed child care facilities. The initiative will provide financial support through the Cares Act for families in need of child care.

George said that initiative is a three-pronged approach with will include financial help as well as education and tutoring resources. Families must apply online and meet certain qualifications.