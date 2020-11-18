74ºF

Deadly crash closes FM 1960 in Atascocita

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

HOUSTON – A person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on FM 1960 in Atascocita, authorities said Wednesday.

Law enforcement officers are working in the 5700 block of FM 1960 Road East, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 4.

All lanes are closed. Authorities are asking for people to avoid the area.

