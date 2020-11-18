Deadly crash closes FM 1960 in Atascocita

HOUSTON – A person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on FM 1960 in Atascocita, authorities said Wednesday.
Law enforcement officers are working in the 5700 block of FM 1960 Road East, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 4.
All lanes are closed. Authorities are asking for people to avoid the area.
FATALITY CRASH - Constables are working a 2 vehicle crash in the 5700 block of FM 1960 Road East in Atascocita.— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) November 18, 2020
One occupant suffered fatal injuries.
All lanes of FM 1960 Road East are currently shut down. AVOID THE AREA.
