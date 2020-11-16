MCSO: 4-year-old child dies in ATV crash in Splendora

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A four-year-old boy died in an ATV crash Sunday, according to authorities.

At approximately 7 p.m. Sunday, Montgomery County deputies were dispatched to the Creekside ATV Park on I-69 in Splendora on a report of entrapment and a request for a rescue.

On arrival, units located the child and the ATV near the back of the park in an area only accessible by ATV.

The four-year-old was unresponsive. According to authorities, CPR was administered immediately and medics worked to revive the child for some time. The child was declared dead at the scene.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.