HPD: Rapper Benny the Butcher shot, injured during attempted robbery outside Houston Walmart

Rapper Benny the Butcher was shot and injured during an attempted robbery outside a Houston Walmart, according to authorities.

The incident occurred at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday at a Walmart located on South Rice Avenue.

Houston police said the rapper, whose real name is Jeremie Pennick, was at the Walmart with friends when five men approached the group and demanded some of their things. When Pennick and his friend did not remove their chains quickly enough, one of the men shot Pennick in the leg, according to police.

Pennick was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury and is expected to recover.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.