Houston man accused of stealing several mail keys from postal workers in string of armed robberies

HOUSTON – A 20-year-old Houston man is facing federal charges after being accused of stealing several mail keys from postal workers in a string of armed robberies, according to U.S. Attorney Ryan Patrick.

Xzavier Ivar Shephard was indicted on Nov. 5 after being linked to at least four armed robberies of postal letter carriers since June, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors accuse Shephard approaching the letter carriers while they were working, threatening them with a gun and demanding them to give him their arrow key, which can be used to open banks of letterboxes such as ones found in apartment complexes. Prosecutors said Shephard would then drive away in a black Buick vehicle with paper plates, which was registered in Shephard’s name.

If found guilty, Shephard could face up to 25 years in federal prison as well as a mandatory minimum of seven years that must be served consecutively to any other prison term imposed.