Museum of Fine Arts Houston will unveil new building for modern and contemporary art Nov. 21

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston will unveil its new modern and contemporary art building Nov. 21, marking the completion of the museum’s multi-year expansion of its Susan and Fayez S. Sarofim Campus.

The Nancy and Rich Kinder Building will open to the public on Saturday, Nov. 21, according to a release. In celebration of the opening, the museum will offer free general admission to all three of its gallery buildings during opening weekend, and to the new Kinder Building through Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Designed by Steven Holl Architects, the Nancy and Rich Kinder Building boasts more than 100,000 square feet of exhibition space circling a three-level atrium, a 215-seat theater, a café, a restaurant, and seven gardens and six reflecting pools inset along the building’s perimeter. The building will increase MFAH exhibition space by nearly 75 percent, according to the museum’s website.

The building will display the museum’s international collections of modern and contemporary art.

“In the dynamic spaces that Steven Holl Architects has designed for the Nancy and Rich Kinder Building, our distinctive holdings of modern and contemporary art will soon have the showcase they deserve,” said Gary Tinterow, director of the MFAH, in a statement.

Eight major site-specific works commissioned by artists El Anatsui, Byung Hoon Choi, Carlos Cruz-Diez, Ólafur Elíasson, Trenton Doyle Hancock, Cristina Iglesias, Jason Salavon, and Ai Weiwei will be inaugurated at the time of the opening.