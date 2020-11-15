74ºF

Man’s body found in ditch near the North Freeway, deputies say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies said they are investigating after a man’s body was found in a ditch near the North Freeway.

Deputies said they were called to the 16700 block of North Freeway about a man’s body found near the location in a ditch.

Homicide and Crime Scene Unit investigators are at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

