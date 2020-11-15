Man’s body found in ditch near the North Freeway, deputies say

HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies said they are investigating after a man’s body was found in a ditch near the North Freeway.

Deputies said they were called to the 16700 block of North Freeway about a man’s body found near the location in a ditch.

.@HCSO_D1Patrol deputies responded to 16741 North Freeway in reference to a deceased male found near the location in a ditch. Our Homicide and Crime Scene Unit investigators are responding to the scene. #hounews pic.twitter.com/08Bpe46n3G — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) November 15, 2020

Homicide and Crime Scene Unit investigators are at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.