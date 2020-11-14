What-a-Christmas: Whataburger releases its 2020 holiday sweater

Whataburger is a true Texas icon. Its orange-and-white-stripe A-frames are just about everywhere in Texas, as are its fans. We double-patty dare you to find a Texan who’s not gaga for its honey butter chicken biscuits, spicy ketchup and Texas-sized burgers.

And now, with the release of its 2020 holiday sweater, the chain’s most fervent fans can take their undying devotion to the max this Christmas season.

The orange Christmas sweater, priced at $42.99, comes complete with a row of winged Whataburger “W” signs alongside the more traditional wreaths, holiday lights and Christmas trees.

The sweaters are unisex and 100 percent acrylic.

Color yourself a Whata-fiend? Complete the ensemble with a pair of matching Whataburger holiday socks.