3 family-friendly holiday events to enjoy in Houston this weekend

HOUSTON – H-Town is doing it big this weekend with several events for families to enjoy!

Take the kids and family out to enjoy a weekend on the town.

Ice skating at Discovery Green

The Ice Rink powered by Green Mountain Energy opened at 5 p.m. on Friday the 13th at Discovery Green Park.

“We’ve tried to create an experience for everyone,” said Programming Director Susanne Theis.

Tickets are $15 dollars per person and there are several COVID-19 guidelines in place, including social distancing markers.

“We are selling tickets in advance so that we can control the number of people here,” Theis said.

The rink will operate at 50% capacity, that means 100 people on the ice at once. Face masks are required, and people will have 90 minutes to skate.

“We’ve got enhanced sanitation stations. We’ve got new equipment that will sanitize and clean that will be done on a regular basis,” Theis said.

If you are coming with someone who is skating, you won’t be allowed in the ice rink area unless you’re with a child younger than 10 years old.

For more information, visit here.

UniverSoul Circus

Over at the Big Top, UniverSoul Circus will be at the Sam Houston Race Park in northwest Harris County.

“50 percent capacity, but 100 percent of the fun,” said Director of Operations Ben Johnson.

Johnson said performers and staff have been getting tested every week and will interact with the crowd at a safe distance.

“We have people sitting pods, so if you come with your family there is literally no one directly behind you or on either side of you,” Johnson said.

Johnson said face masks are required for guests and staff. There are multiple hand washbasins and hand sanitizing stations available throughout the complex.

“Everyone has to have their temperature checked before they come in and then we have hand sanitizing stations throughout the compound,” he added.

Tickets for Universoul are on sale now 24 hours a day at UniverSoulCircus.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Parking is free. For more information, click here.

SHOWTIMES:

Tuesdays thru Fridays: 7:00 p.m.

Saturdays: noon, 4:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sundays: 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

No shows: Mondays

No shows: Nov. 17 and 24

Zoo Lights

Zoo Lights will return at the Houston Zoo on Sunday. This year’s zoo lights run from Nov. 14 to January 10, 2021.

“It gets bigger and better every year," Michelle Orgeron said.

People already got a sneak peek at Zoo Lights earlier this week. The holiday tradition showcases colorful displays that transform the Zoo into a winter wonderland.

This year’s zoo lights event will feature timed tickets to allow for proper social distancing while enjoying the sights and sounds of the season.

“They had hand sanitizer everywhere. Pretty much everyone is wearing a mask unless they’re eating. So I feel pretty safe about coming out," Brooke Markeloff said.

The hours for the Zoo Lights are 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. with the last entry at 9:30 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit here.