Worker dies while cleaning inside of tanker at Channelview business

CHANNELVIEW, Texas – A worker died Monday while he was cleaning the inside of a tanker at a Channelview business, according to authorities.

The incident was reported about 3:35 p.m. at Flash Tank Services on the East Freeway near Avenue C.

According to Harris County deputies, it appears the man died while he was inside the tanker.

Deputies said they are still trying to determine how the man died and what was inside the tanker.

Hazmat is at the scene, deputies said.

This developing story will be updated.