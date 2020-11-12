HISD to vote on future of interim superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan

HOUSTON – There are several deadlines and events at various school districts in the Houston area on Thursday.

HISD will vote on the future of interim superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan. Lathan has served as the interim superintendent since 2018. On Thursday the school board will vote to name Dr. Lathan as the lone finalist for superintendent or they could vote to resume the search.

Galveston ISD will offer rapid COVID testing to symptomatic students and staff. The Texas Education Agency helped to provide 2,000 tests and through a partnership with the Teen Health Center, INC they will administer the tests beginning on Thursday. The tests are free and patients will receive their results in 15 minutes.

Thursday is the deadline for families in Fort Bend ISD to select if students will learn virtually or in-person for the spring semester. Superintendent Dr. Charles Dupre said that on Friday the district will begin making the schedule for the upcoming term. The response from parents who have filed changes to their child’s learning format could result in more teachers in the classroom or some students being shifted to other schools to accommodate social distancing.