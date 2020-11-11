Thief targets several disabled veterans' trucks during Marine Corps Ball in Houston

HOUSTON – Sergeant Mike Nasche, a soldier in Houston on a recruiting assignment, is picking up the pieces after someone broke into his truck during the Marine Corps Ball this past weekend. Nasche attended the annual celebration with his fiancee'.

“We found his vehicle,” Nicole Aguais said. “The back window was just completely smashed.”

It happened in the parking lot of the Houston Marriott South near Hobby Airport Saturday evening. Debris from the break-ins were still sitting on the pavement Tuesday evening. Nasche’s was just one of several vehicles hit.

All were trucks and the victims had something else in common.

“All from veterans with disabled veterans license plates,” Nasche said.

His fiancee' was even more blunt.

“It is the lowest of the low. It’s one thing when you harm civilians,” Aguais said. “It’s another thing to stoop to the level of targeting veterans on a veteran-specific event, four days before Veterans Day.”

The thief got away with a handgun, a purse and a laptop among other items. The couple is most bothered by what they call a hotel manager’s lack of action.

“There’s no on-duty security, there’s no rolling patrols in the parking lot,” Aguais said. “The best that she could tell me was ‘Our general manager will be here tomorrow. You can talk to them.’”

KPRC 2 reached out to Marriott for a statement but referred us to the Houston Police Department.