Shopping, anyone? Pop-up marketplace to showcase 15 businesses owned by Black women

HOUSTON – Ladies, get your wallets ready! The Houston-based organization Wins for Black Girls is launching its first pop-up shopping experience that will feature 15 businesses owned and created by women.

The “Black Women Marketplace” will spotlight more than 15 businesses at Bisong Art Gallery, a Black-women-owned art gallery in Houston, on Sunday, Nov. 15 from 12 - 3 p.m.

Tierra Smith, founder of Wins for Black Girls, said the marketplace will feature clothing boutiques, accessories lines, hair care and skincare products, fresh-baked goods, gourmet burgers and a sandwich food truck.

The event will host a plethora of brands you can find in the Houston area, including Akasha Boutique, Butta Baby Body Care, Exquisite Beauty, FFAWM, Free Reign Ultd., Glow Envy XO, Juggle Learning, Krissean Jewelry, MilTex Kitchen, Mini and Me Cakery, Opulent Perspective, Relle Michelle Apparel and Tabahani Fragrances.

“The Black Women Marketplace is a place where Black dollars can be kept within the community and an opportunity to network with business owners and fellow shoppers, enjoy live demonstrations, and experience the extraordinary energy of Black women,” Smith said.

You can purchase tickets to the event on Eventbrite.