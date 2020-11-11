‘Not all family is blood’: 95-year-old veteran shares friendship with veteran generations apart

HOUSTON – Regardless of the era, veterans share a common thread, bound by service and the idea of putting your country before yourself.

Honor, Courage and Sacrifice are words that Joe Rodriguez embodies.

“I served my country against the enemies of the United States,” said Joe Rodriguez. The 95-year-old veteran was drafted to serve in WWII. “We had to accept that was our duty as American citizens,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez fought in the Philippines, then onto Japan after the atomic bombs were dropped.

“We didn’t know when or if we were going to come back,” said Rodriguez.

Nowadays, Rodriguez shares memories with his best friend and fellow veteran Hector Giron. The pair are generations apart, but are still in the same brotherhood,

“I would say joining the military is probably the best thing I have done, one of the proudest moments of my life,” said Giron, who served in the Iraq War.

The call of duty and the honor of service is something veterans share, regardless of age. It’s a multi-generational bond.

“We are all pretty much family, they say not all family is blood and that’s how it is with veterans,” said Giron.

It’s been 75 years since WWII. These days, Rodriguez rarely shares his story.

“Nobody cares, nobody remembers,” said Rodriguez.

However, he said Veteran’s Day is the exception. It’s the one day every year he looks forward to.

“When they have a day like that, we feel good, like we aren’t abandoned,” said Rodriguez.

If you want to make Rodriguez feel appreciated and virtually thank him for his service today, you can. Give him a call at 713-681-0012.