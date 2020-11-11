Mayor Turner hosts 23rd Annual ‘Houston Salutes American Heroes’ celebration in honor of Veterans Day

HOUSTON – The City of Houston will honor those who served in the United States Armed Forces during a special Veterans Day celebration.

Mayor Sylvester Turner will host the 23rd Annual Houston Salutes American Heroes, which will include a moment of silence. Turner will be joined by Dr. Steven Hall, director of the Mayor’s Office of Veterans Affairs, and representatives from each military branch.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Veterans Day program will be virtual, with a limited number of guests invited to gather in person.

The ceremony will begin at 10:45 a.m.