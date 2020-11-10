Former KPRC 2 anchor Bill Balleza will emcee city’s virtual Veterans Day event

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will be honoring the men and women who have served in the military during a special Veterans Day event.

The 23rd Annual Houston Salutes American Heroes will be held virtually, due to coronavirus concerns, on Wednesday beginning at 10:45 a.m. There will be a moment of silence at 11 a.m.

KPRC 2′s former anchor and Vietnam veteran Bill Balleza will be emceeing the event. The keynote speaker will be Brig. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin, Commander, US Army 13th Sustainment Command.

There will also be a singer, bagpiper and an induction ceremony for new recruits, among other things.

People interested in participating in the event can watch the ceremony online by clicking here, or they can dial in to listen.

Dial-in audio options include: