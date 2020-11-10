Ask 2: Is it mandatory for spectators to wear a face covering while attending middle and high school sporting events in Harris County?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Is it mandatory for spectators to wear a face covering while attending middle and high school sporting events in Harris County?

Answer: Yes.

Spectators are required to wear a mask at school sporting events in Harris County, whether indoors or outdoors, according to Harris County Public Health.

HCPH encourages spectators to carry a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol to disinfect their hands in case they touch rails, doors, or seats, and before eating or drinking.

Visit your school district’s website for more information.

