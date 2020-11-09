IAH determined to be one of the hardest-hit airports during pandemic

Amid a monthslong pandemic, airports around the world suffered as far fewer people traveled due to global restrictions.

According to Finance Buzz, Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, or IAH, is high on the list of U.S. airports hit hardest.

Ranking in the top 15 of U.S. airports seeing the biggest decline in departing passengers, IAH is down 82.83% from June 2019 compared to June 2020.

According to data available from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation, IAH saw 1,473,575 travelers come through in June 2019 while only 253,036 traveled out of the airport amid the summer month impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Buzz reports.

However, of the 15 airports that make the list, Houston saw the fourth most passengers in June 2020 compared to others which faced the COVID-19 travel slump.

