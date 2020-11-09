Free flu shots, COVID-19 tests: These are the Harris County Public Health locations that don’t require insurance, citizenship or residence

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Harris County Public Health is in full force to make sure residents get tested for coronavirus and get their flu shot.

Many testing locations hosted by Harris County will offer flu shots after getting tested for COVID-19 this week. Children can also be tested at these sites, according to a release.

Testing provided by Harris County Public Health does not require insurance, citizenship, or residence. Registration is required prior to getting tested or call 832-927-7575.

For residents in Pasadena and Katy, you must register on this website or call 832-927-7575.

These are the sites offering COVID-19 testing and flu shots:

M.O. Campbell Educational Center

Address: 1865 Aldine Bender, FM 525, Houston

Hours: Mon-Fri noon to 7 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

South Belt Church

Address: 13100 Beamer, Houston

Hours: Mon-Sat 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Greater Purelight Missionary

Address: 12330 Vickery, Houston

Hours: Mon-Fri 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Closed Wednesday

Christ The King Episcopal

Address: 15325 Bellaire, Houston

Hours: Mon, Wed-Fri 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Closed Tuesday

New Hope Presbyterian Church

Address: 1350 N. Mason, Katy

Hours: Saturday 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Champion Forest Baptist Church

Address: 15555 Stubener Airline Rd., Houston

Hours: Mon - Thurs 8 a.m - 3 p.m., Sat. 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.; Closed Friday

Lee College

Address: 200 Lee, Baytown

Hours: Tues & Weds - 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

St. Mary Magdalene

Address: 527 S. Houston, Humble

Hours: Thurs-Sat 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

St. Dominic Catholic Church

Address: 8215 Reservoir, Houston

Hours: Tues - Thurs 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

St. Martin de Porres Church

Address: 12606 Crosby Lynchberg, Crosby

Hours: Mon & Fri 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Bear Creek Islamic Center

Address: 17250 Coventry Park, Houston

Hours: Mon-Fri 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.; Closed Saturday

San Jacinto College-Central

Address: 8060 Spencer Highway, Pasadena

Hours: Mon-Fri Noon - 7 p.m. Sun., Nov. 15: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Katy Park

Address: 24927 Morton, Katy

Hours: Mon-Fri Noon - 7 p.m. Sat: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.