Free flu shots, COVID-19 tests: These are the Harris County Public Health locations that don’t require insurance, citizenship or residence

HOUSTON – Harris County Public Health is in full force to make sure residents get tested for coronavirus and get their flu shot.
Many testing locations hosted by Harris County will offer flu shots after getting tested for COVID-19 this week. Children can also be tested at these sites, according to a release.
Testing provided by Harris County Public Health does not require insurance, citizenship, or residence. Registration is required prior to getting tested or call 832-927-7575.
For residents in Pasadena and Katy, you must register on this website or call 832-927-7575.
These are the sites offering COVID-19 testing and flu shots:
M.O. Campbell Educational Center
Address: 1865 Aldine Bender, FM 525, Houston
Hours: Mon-Fri noon to 7 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
South Belt Church
Address: 13100 Beamer, Houston
Hours: Mon-Sat 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Greater Purelight Missionary
Address: 12330 Vickery, Houston
Hours: Mon-Fri 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Closed Wednesday
Christ The King Episcopal
Address: 15325 Bellaire, Houston
Hours: Mon, Wed-Fri 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Closed Tuesday
New Hope Presbyterian Church
Address: 1350 N. Mason, Katy
Hours: Saturday 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Champion Forest Baptist Church
Address: 15555 Stubener Airline Rd., Houston
Hours: Mon - Thurs 8 a.m - 3 p.m., Sat. 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.; Closed Friday
Lee College
Address: 200 Lee, Baytown
Hours: Tues & Weds - 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
St. Mary Magdalene
Address: 527 S. Houston, Humble
Hours: Thurs-Sat 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
St. Dominic Catholic Church
Address: 8215 Reservoir, Houston
Hours: Tues - Thurs 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
St. Martin de Porres Church
Address: 12606 Crosby Lynchberg, Crosby
Hours: Mon & Fri 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Bear Creek Islamic Center
Address: 17250 Coventry Park, Houston
Hours: Mon-Fri 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.; Closed Saturday
San Jacinto College-Central
Address: 8060 Spencer Highway, Pasadena
Hours: Mon-Fri Noon - 7 p.m. Sun., Nov. 15: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Katy Park
Address: 24927 Morton, Katy
Hours: Mon-Fri Noon - 7 p.m. Sat: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.