Thanksgiving 2020: Here’s which Houston-area grocery stores are open, closed on the holiday

HOUSTON – It’s not every day that you prepare a feast as big as a Thanksgiving dinner, so it’s easy to forget something. Half-and-half. Butter. That pesky can of cranberry sauce.

Luckily, many area grocery stores will remain open on Thanksgiving Day.

Scroll below to see the operating hours for some of the Houston area’s most popular grocery stores.

ALDI: Closed

Costco: Closed

Central Market: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Food Town: Hours vary by location. Call your store for specific hours.

Foodarama: Hours vary by location. Call your store for specific hours.

H-E-B: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Lowe’s: Closed

Kroger: 6 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Randalls: 6 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sam’s Club: Closed

Target: Closed

Trader Joe’s: Closed

Walmart: Closed

Whole Foods: Hours vary by location. Call your store for specific hours.

Hours may be subject to change based on location. We recommend calling ahead!

Do you know any other Houston-area grocery stores operating on Thanksgiving Day? Share the information in the comments below or email us here. We will add it to the list.