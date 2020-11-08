Ice skating returns to Woodlands Town Center with new COVID-19 policies in place

Ice skating will return to The Woodlands Town Center with some new safety measures for a COVID Christmas season. The ice rink will open on November 20 and operate until January 18.

Planning to take a twirl around the rink? Here’s what to expect this year.

New COVID-19 protocols

Face masks are required for entry, but may be removed when skating.

All visitors will have their temperatures checked prior to entry.

Guests are urged to practice social distancing, refrain from gathering in large groups and continue following all guidelines established by the CDC when in public spaces and around others outside their household.

The ice rink will operate at reduced capacity.

Ice rink operations have been modified to accommodate more stringent cleaning procedures and provide social distancing for guests.

Schedule

The rink will operate 3 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 3 to 11 p.m. on Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday; and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. The rink will remain open on holidays.

Admission

Tickets purchased on-site are $13.50 per person Monday through Thursday and $15 per person Friday through Saturday. Admission is $6 for children ages five and under. Prices vary for tickets purchased online in advance. Skate rental is included in the price of admission.

The ice rink is located in The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion at 2005 Lake Robbins Drive in The Woodlands. For additional information, visit thewoodlandstownship-tx.gov.

Searching for more family-friendly activities in and around Houston? Visit our Things To Do page.