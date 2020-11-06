59ºF

One person fatally struck by vehicle in northeast Harris County, deputies say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – One person is dead after they were hit by a vehicle in northeast Harris County Friday, deputies said.

Deputies said it happened around 12:26 a.m. on the Beltway 8 Feeder Road near West Lake Houston Parkway.

According to investigators, the driver stayed at the scene and did not appear to be impaired.

Deputies said the westbound feeder will be closed for several hours.

