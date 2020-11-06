Houstonians anxious to learn fate of presidential race

HOUSTON – Three days after Election Day, people were ready to learn who would be the next president of the United States.

“It’s stressful. It is stressful. You don’t want to watch because the numbers keep changing and say, ‘Oh my goodness,’” said Mike Kramer

The battle for the White House is top of mind for Houstonains.

“(I’m) a little anxious, and ready for it to get over,” said Bill Morrison.

The word “ready” seemed to be very popular at Hermann Park Friday morning.

“I’m just ready for the announcement, trying not to be too wrapped up in social media,” said Kaneisha Robinson.

“It is challenging not to know what’s going on, but I’m ready for it to be over with,” said Shaughn John.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was leading, as votes were still being counted in key battleground states which were too early or too close to call.

“The presidential candidates and the American people have to be patient. These people counting the votes are doing the best we can,” said Leslie Alter.

With historic voter turnout, people we spoke with understand it takes more time to count every vote.

“I’m excited about that. That our voices are definitely being heard,” said Shaughn John.