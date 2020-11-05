Lamar Consolidated ISD voters split on multimillion-dollar bonds

ROSENBERG, Texas – Of the important decisions voters from Lamar Consolidated ISD had to ponder Tuesday, perhaps the biggest came down to the bottom line. They brought their wallets and pocketbooks into the voting booth.

On the ballot were four propositions -- two related to education, infrastructure, and technology for district students -- two others related to athletics. Props A & D -- approved for $666.8 million. But Props B & C -- asking for more than $125 million for a second stadium and two new practice swimming pools -- a fail.

“They already have the one here at Lamar Consolidated,” who voted against Props B & C. “I don’t think they need anything else.”

Prop C -- which perhaps received the most attention -- was seeking more than $93 million to build a second football stadium and purchase the land for it. More than 50% of voters like Scott Hartzell voted no.

“Athletics. I’m a former athlete myself in high school and college so I support atheltics,” Hartzell said. “I just think the money could be put to better use at this point and time.”

In a statement to KPRC 2, a district spokesperson said in part, “We absolutely consider the election day results a win for the students of Lamar CISD and we look forward to continuing our conversation with the community regarding a second stadium and practice pools.”