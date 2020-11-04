These are the best social media messages as America, the world awaits 2020 Election results

HOUSTON – The United States and the world is waiting on the results of the 2020 Election.
Here are some of the best social media messages we found about the waiting. Whether you’re red or blue, it’s excruciating, isn’t it?
The country right now. #ElectionResults #waiting pic.twitter.com/beQmyi0Fhr— PhatPat (@PatrickJolle) November 4, 2020
Here is what we know so far#Election2020 #Elections2020 #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/NP5zRgphwZ— Mikey Hutch ✨ (@HutchIyh) November 4, 2020
Sending love and appreciation to all the election workers who put in tons of time and effort to support #ElectionDay!! We ♥️ you all.— City of Milwaukee (@cityofmilwaukee) November 4, 2020
Whole World waiting for final Result of #USElection2020 #ElectionDay #Elections2020 pic.twitter.com/F3dRUMdikD— Syeda Trimzi (@TrimiziiiSyeda) November 4, 2020
100% 😂😂😂🇬🇧 good luck America #ElectionDay #USElection2020 pic.twitter.com/oRMt7DbGca— Paul 🇬🇧 Seattle fan (@TeamSeattle0117) November 4, 2020
#election feels while #waiting pic.twitter.com/y4yIL7pXoh— Unwritten (@ReadUnwritten) November 4, 2020
This is like the wors time isn't it.......#waiting #Election2020— Dr. Grimm (@FairyTalesEtc) November 3, 2020
I need a drink pic.twitter.com/0OdsASMMYn
Lol..#waiting on #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/3lcgblgns4— Kim Yu, MD, FAAFP (@drkkyu) November 4, 2020
How are you handling the wait for results? Let us know in the comments.