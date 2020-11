HOUSTON – Police said they are investigating after a man was found shot in a high-rise apartment in Midtown Wednesday.

Officers said the incident happened near Fannin and McGowen streets around 1:15 a.m.

According to investigators, the victim called his friends and told them he had gotten shot. Police said they rushed to help and called 911, but despite their efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers said so far, it is unclear what led up to the shooting.