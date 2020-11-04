‘Gut-punch feeling’: Signs posted outside Houston middle school have some feeling unsettled

HOUSTON – A pair of signs described by community members as hateful, racist and misogynistic was found Tuesday outside Pershing Middle School in Houston.

“It was an immediate gut-punch feeling,” said Lisa Stanton.

Stanton said she became aware of the signs thanks to a friend who snapped a picture before they were taken down.

One of the signs read: “Epstein and Weinstein not a Presbyterian Problem." The other read, “Repeal the 19th," making reference to the constitutional amendment that gave women the right to vote.

“It’s confirmation that there are folks that want us to go back to those days,” Stanton said. “As a feminist, as a woman raising a daughter -- I was just shocked and appalled.”

Stanton posted pictures of the signs on Facebook to make community members aware.

“People are very interested in bringing the person to accountability and having them unmasked," Stanton said. “To me, I would love to see this person found.”

The Anti-Defamation League was also notified about the incident and are now investigating.

“I felt like it was important that people know that this type of hatred is out there,” said Stanton.

The Houston Independent School District told KPRC 2 they were aware of the signs and released this statement:

“HISD is aware that signs with disparaging language were posted on barricades surrounding Pershing Middle School on Tuesday evening. Pershing MS was utilized by the Harris County Elections Office as a polling location for yesterday’s election, and a bystander notified HISD Police. An officer responded immediately and took the signs down. The signs did not appear to be related to nor directed at the school.”

HISD District 1 Trustee Elizabeth Santos also released a statement which read, in part:

“I will do everything possible to work with the HISD administration to help shed light on this situation and make sure our kids are not subjected to hateful attacks.”