Airline invites travelers to ‘flight to nowhere’

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 17, 2020 file photo, an airbus A 350 from Thai airways lands at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun sets. Travel insurance can be a good investment if you have medical issues or you're traveling to a volatile region, experts say. But it has its limits, as many travelers whose plans are affected by coronavirus have found out. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
Looking for a bit of Zen in your travel plans? One airline in Thailand will bring you just that.

Thai Airways unveiled its own “Flight to Nowhere” package, called the “Magical Flying Experience” for those looking for spirituality, featuring a celebrity fortune teller and a three-hour flight above 99 sacred sights around the capital of Bangkok among other areas, CNN reported.

According to a statement obtained by CNN, passengers will fly over 31 of Thailand’s 77 provinces before returning to Bangkok. Like many other places in the world, Thailand has experienced a decrease in tourism due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Other countries such as Australia and Hong Kong have promoted their own “flight to nowhere” packages. Australia’s seven-hour flight over the country’s most iconic landmark had sold in less than 10 minutes, CNN reported.

Economy class tickets start from 5,999 baht (equivalent to $193) and premium class tickets are $9,999 baht ($321). Flights are set to take off on Nov. 30.

