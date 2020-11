HOUSTON – Police said they are trying to figure out what led up to a shooting that left two men dead inside a car in southeast Houston Wednesday.

Officers said they arrived at the scene just after midnight on Bricker Street and Coffee.

According to investigators, the victims, who were in their 20s, were found inside a parked Porsche that was still running.

Witnesses told police at least two men were seen running away and have video of them possibly getting away in an SUV.