Here are some Election Day freebies, discounts and deals to look out for

HOUSTON – Besides deciding on the next president, voting has some other perks. You may want to take advantage of some of those Election Day deals Tuesday.
Here are some discounts and deals voters can look out for after they’ve done their civic duty:
- Burger King is offering $3 off orders of $18 or more through Grubhub.
- McDonald’s is giving away apple fritters, blueberry muffins and cinnamon rolls through its app.
- PF Chang’s is doing a $10-off deal for new Grubhub customers.
- Wendy’s will give you a free classic chicken sandwich with any purchase.
- Krispy Kreme is handing out a free glazed doughnut.
- Michael’s Cookie Jar is giving out a free cookie to voters who have their “I Voted” sticker.
- Chili’s is offering up the Presidente Margarita for $5 and a free commemorative sticker while supplies last.
- DoorDash will have free delivery on all orders with a $15 minimum placed on Election Day with the promo code VOTE.
- Fat Cat Creamery is giving customers a complimentary scoop if they come in with an “I Voted” sticker.
- Brennan’s dine-in customers will receive a free order of “Ballot Beignets.”
- Xochi is offering up a free margarita to those who show their “I Voted” sticker.
- Shake Shack is offering poll workers a free Shackburger or the Chick’n Shack sandwich with proof of badge.
- Planet Fitness is offering everyone who votes a free workout and free HydroMassage from Tuesday, Nov. 3 through Nov. 8.
- Peli Peli is giving out your choice of Chocolate Lekker Tarts or Rissoles if you show your voting sticker.